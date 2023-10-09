BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 09, 2023
World

US aid amounts to 'aggression' against Palestinians: Hamas

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2023 01:23am

GAZA CITY: Hamas group said Sunday that the United States' plan to provide increased military aid to Israel amounts to "aggression" against Palestinians, after Washington ordered navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.

US to announce new assistance for Israel after Hamas attack

"The announcement of the US that it will provide an aircraft carrier to support the occupation (Israel) is actual participation in the aggression against our people," Hamas, which on Saturday launched the deadliest attack ever against Israel, said in a statement.

