KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 267,121 tonnes of cargo comprising 135,484 tonnes of import cargo and 131,637 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 135,484 comprised of 116,017 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,933 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,528 tonnes of Wheat & 4,006 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 131,637 comprised of 96,728 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 28,849 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,060 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 9085 containers comprising of 4431 containers import and 4854 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 833 of 20’s and 1618 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 180 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1565 of 20’s and 808 of 40’s loaded containers while 07 of 20’s and 733 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 06 ships namely, Navios jasmine, Assosa, Lotus A, Olympia, Cma Cgm Titus and Sheng De Hai Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Euphoria, Northern Discovery, Ice Energy, BBG Nova and Seattle Bridge have sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of themfour ships,Big Breezy, Maersk Phuket, Marietta and Abu Al Abyad left the port on today morning 9th October, while another General Cargo ship ‘Ocean Amitie is expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 108,668tonnes, comprising 85,480 tonnes imports cargo and 23,188 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,785 Containers (421 TEUs Imports and 1,364 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship MSC Silvana & another containers shipMaersk Boston are expected to take berths at Container Terminal on Monday, 9th October, while four more Container ships, MSC Tampica, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X and MSC Jemima are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 10th October, 2023.

