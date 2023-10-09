BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Inflation in Nawaz’s tenure was ‘just 2 percent’: Maryam

NNI Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday said that the crowd shows that the public will give Nawaz Sharif a grand reception on October 21.

She said that a huge crowd of the people of only one area has gathered. How huge will the gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan be on October 21 when their leader returns.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif will bring along hope and prosperity of the nation with him when he returns.

Maryam urges people to extend historic welcome to Nawaz

She said the inflation in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure was just 2pc and the prosperity of the country was ousted.

For the sake of the people, he witnessed lesser days of power and more of difficulties. Nawaz Sharif is responsible for making Pakistan an atomic power and bringing the CPEC to Pakistan.

He gave 14 mega projects to Pakistan and made possible the production of 14000 megawatts of electricity and ended the load-shedding. He worked his best and ended the terrorism in the country. What he got in return was 11 years in exile, said PML-N Senior Vice President.

She said that had conspiracies not concocted against Nawaz Sharif, the country would not have been in this turmoil.

Maryam said that the country was ruled by “jokers” for four years. Nawaz Sharif was born and raised here unlike others. He never received any foreign funds. The ones who mocked PML-N themselves became a mere joke and an example.

Pakistan is under crises and in turmoil without Nawaz Sharif. The public is waiting for him because he stands true to his words and leads the country to prosperity.

