Palestinian, Kashmiri people deserve freedom: PDP

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor asked the world community to send medical teams and relief goods to the Palestine people on a war footing basis.

He said thousands of the injured people need immediate medical assistance and aid. He asked the political and religious parties of Pakistan to fully support the innocent people of Palestine.

He strongly condemning the aggression of Israel against Palestinian people and demanded of the world community especially the United Nations to resolve the lingering issues of Kashmir and Palestine and practically accept the right of these people over their lands.

He said the world peace needs an end to these lingering conflicts. He said India and Israel should be pressured to respect human rights in occupied territories.

He said the people of Gaza and Kashmir duly deserve freedom. He asked the world community to help the hapless Palestinians in this trying time. He said that Israeli air raids on civilian populations should be stopped immediately.

