Palestinian Authority calls for emergency Arab League meeting

CAIRO: The Palestinian Authority submitted a memorandum on Sunday calling for an emergency Arab League meeting at the foreign ministerial level, according to WAFA, the Palestinian news agency.

Gaza death toll climbs to 313, 7 dead in West Bank

The request for the meeting comes in light of the “brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, including the escalation of the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of settlers,” WAFA quoted Arab League Ambassador Muhannad Al Aklouk as saying.