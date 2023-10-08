BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Gaza death toll climbs to 313, 7 dead in West Bank

  • Seven people were also killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, including a child
Reuters | AFP Published October 8, 2023 Updated October 8, 2023 01:39pm
CAIRO: At least 313 Palestinians have been killed, including 20 children, and nearly 2,000 wounded by Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Saturday, the health ministry of the Palestinian authority reported on Sunday.

Israel army fires artillery at Lebanon in response to cross-border mortar fire

Seven people were also killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, including a child, it added.

Israel's army said Sunday it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours as it deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to fight Palestinian who had infiltrated into Israel.

"Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to "rescue hostages" held by militants in Israel.

"There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We'll reach each and every community till we kill every terrorist in Israel."

Israeli forces clashed with gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday, 24 hours after the militants launched a surprise attack on Israel in which about 500 people were killed in the deadliest day of violence in Israel for 50 years.

The biggest incursion into Israel in decades could undermine U.S.-backed efforts to forge regional security alignments that could threaten Palestinian aspirations for statehood and the ambitions of the group’s main backer, Iran.

Hamas fighters began their attack at dawn on Saturday with a huge barrage of rockets into southern Israel, giving cover to an unprecedented, multi-pronged infiltration of fighters into Israel from Gaza, a narrow strip that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

The escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule, opposed by Hamas wants Israel destroyed.

The occupied West Bank has seen stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks, and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

Conditions for Palestinians have worsened under Netanyahu’s hard-right government. Peacemaking has been stalled for years.

