Jilani meets Chinese FM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and to enhancing high-level exchanges for continued cooperation.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tibet, China, on the sidelines of the third Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation held from 4-5 October 2023.

“Emphasizing positive trajectory of bilateral ties, they pledged to enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication for continued cooperation,” the Foreign Office said in the statement after the meeting.

