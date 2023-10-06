SNGPL recovers over Rs40m from various govt departments

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, acting on the special instructions of the government, Ministry of Energy and Sui Northern administration, has received more than Rs 4 crore dues from various defaulting institutions/departments.

Apart from this, gas connections of other defaulted institutions/departments worth more than Rs 8 crore had been disconnected which is detailed below.

A – Defaulted government institutions and departments worth more than Rs 8 crore whose gas connections were disconnected.

Asstt XEN Pak PWD Federal Lodge-II Sector G-5 Islamabad Rs 25,653,420, Dy Director Mech Div II CDA, MNA’s/Govt Hostel G-5 Islamabad Rs 23,639,530, Asstt XEN Pak PWD Federal Lodge-I Sector G-5 Islamabad Rs 7,106,380, Asstt XEN Pak PWD Females Hostel Sector G-5 Islamabad Rs 6,254,800, Dy Director Mech Div II CDA Pak Secretariat “Q” Block Islamabad Rs 5,514,360, Pakistan Planning & Management Institute Sector H8/I Islamabad 3,665,650, Dy Director Mech Div II CDA (Parliament Lodges) Sector F-5/2 Islamabad 3,261,290, Principal Physically Handicapped Children G-8/4 Islamabad Rs 1,877,200, Principal Govt Girls High School Eid Gah Village Mirza Attock Rs 2,083,870, District Officer Social Welfare Complex Kahna Road Rawalpindi Rs 1,020,240, Post Master General G-6/3 Islamabad Rs 622,270, TMO Tourist Guest House Kashmir Point Murree Rs 538,940, District Account Officer ADLG Office Attock Rs 325,870, Dy Commissioner Civil Rest House Attock Rs 323,470, MS Civil Hospital Khewra Rs 300,160, Post Master General GPO Office Mall Road Murree Rs 283,900, Asstt Director Local Government Rural Development Chakwal Rs 277,610, Dy District Officer THQ Hospital Choa Saidan Shah Chakwal Rs 254,870, Incharge Old Home Social Welfare Complex Kahna Road Rawalpindi Rs 235,310, Office of the Govt Poultry Farm Attock Rs 208,020, SDO Machinery Maintenance Sunny Bank Road Murree Rs 212,970, XEN Provincial Highway Civil Lines Rawalpindi Rs 207,300, The Head Master FG Boys Secondary School G-8/4 Islamabad Rs 197,680, Asstt Director Anti-Narcotics Force Civil Hospital Road Attock Rs 183,910, Principal Govt College for Women Murree Road Rawalpindi Rs 183,820, MS THQ Hospital Pind Dadan Khan Rs 182,100, MS Basic Health Unit DHQ Hospital Village Dab Chakwal Rs 173,880, MS DHQ Hospital Chakwal Rs 173,710, Secretary Jamia Masjid Village Pind Nasrullah Tarnol Islamabad Rs 166,200, Tehsil Nazim Municipal Administration Railways Road Pind Dadan Khan Rs 163,160, Dy District Officer Agriculture Office Jhelum Road Pind Dadan Khan Rs 157,460, Asstt XEN Islamabad Holiday Home – I Block C Bank Road Murree Rs 149,530, XEN Office Provincial Machinery Maintenance Division Peshawar Road Rawalpindi Rs 146,080, Head Mistress Govt Girls Model School G-10/I Islamabad Rs 145,050, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Pirwadhai More GT Road Rawalpindi Rs 143,310, SDO Provincial Highway C&W Camp Bank Road Murree Rs 131,860, The Director Postal Staff College G-8/4 Islamabad Rs 130,460, The Secretary Station Officers Mess POF Wah Cantt. Rs. 120,040/-, AC Office Old Katchery Talagang Road Chakwal Rs 118,850, Head Mistress FG Primary School G-8/4 Islamabad Rs 117,760, Parks & Horticulture Authority DG Residence Kashmir Point Murree Rs 115,410, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 B Block Murree Road Rawalpindi Rs 104,830, Dy Director Punjab Emergency Services 1122 Tipu Block DHA Phase II Islamabad Rs102,970.

B – Recovery worth more than Rs 4 crore from Defaulting Government Bodies and Departments.

Following recoveries have also been made from Govt defaulting consumers against gas dues:

Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi Rs 8,774,510, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Rs 8,431,460, Mayo Hospital Lahore Rs 5,148,540, PIMS Hospital Islamabad Rs 4,943,855, Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore Rs 4,493,010, Police Training Centre Chung Lahore Rs 3,207,631, DHQ Hospital Nowshera Kalan Rs 2,054,530, Capital Hospital Islamabad Rs 2,004,960, Principal Public Health Nursing School Kamra Attock Rs 267,000, The Curator Archeological (Museum) Taxila Rs 196,690, MD Educator School Fateh Jhang Road Attock Rs 146,950, MS THQ Hospital Fateh Jhang Rs 135,865, Cantonment Executive Officer Kamra Cantt Attock Rs 120,970, Ch Qamar Zaman Plot No 3 Main Road New City Wah Rs 115,000.

