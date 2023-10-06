KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.098 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,181. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.728 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.428 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.148 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.615 billion), Silver (PKR 817.982 million), Platinum (PKR 493.088 million), DJ (PKR 265.688 million), SP 500 (PKR 152.391 million), Natural Gas (PKR 137.880 million), Brent (PKR 134.365 million). Copper (PKR 106.548 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 69.948 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 65 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 81.157 were traded.

