Rupee registers 21st successive gain, settles at 283.62 against US dollar

  • Local currency has appreciated 8.3% since it hit a record low of 307.1 in inter-bank market on Sept 5
Recorder Report Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 05:08pm

The Pakistani maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, gaining 0.37% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. This is the rupee’s 21st successive increase against the greenback.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 283.62 after an increase of Rs1.06 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.37% to settle at 284.68.

In a key development, Ministry of Finance has asked all ministries to implement all the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the first review under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) becomes due.

Secretary Finance, Imdadullah Bosal has written letters to all the concerned Ministries/ Divisions, reminding them of commitments made with the IMF, asking them to comply with all those pledges made with the Fund.

IMF’s first review under SBA is scheduled for November, 2023.

Globally, the US dollar settled back and US Treasury yields moderated after mixed US economic data overnight made investors reduce bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again this year.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, held near overnight levels at 106.53.

The greenback gave up some recent gains after U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday, although analysts said more evidence was needed to be sure how fast the labour market is cooling.

Longer-dated US Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs after the data and remained lower in the Asian morning.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were broadly steady on Thursday after the previous session’s big losses, as an uncertain demand outlook held off any boost from an OPEC+ panel maintaining oil output cuts to keep a tight supply.

Tariq Qurashi Oct 05, 2023 12:58pm
This is generally good news. However, a stable dollar is as important for trade as a correctly priced one. I hope the dollar finds its correct level and stabilizes.
Rehan Oct 05, 2023 04:12pm
@Tariq Qurashi, what might b setteled value of rupee? .. as our budget was made Rs. 290/$.
Haris Oct 05, 2023 04:18pm
hey Tulukan Modi where are you buddy. not seeing your venom here. plz we need it as we enjoy it alot. plz come and say " its all fake, its all fake, its all fake.... belive me its all fake.... " :)
Mustafa Oct 05, 2023 04:51pm
PTI and PDM's dust is under cleaning by this Government ... they(PTI and PDM) all are here for power ... they don't know how to run the state
