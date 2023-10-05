BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.4%)
FABL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.93%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.64%)
HUBC 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.13%)
OGDC 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.57%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
PPL 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.79%)
PRL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.03%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 88.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,767 Increased By 32.6 (0.69%)
BR30 16,905 Increased By 56.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 47,322 Increased By 242.3 (0.51%)
KSE30 16,411 Increased By 66.1 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2023 09:29am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices inched up on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s big losses after an OPEC+ panel maintained oil output cuts to keep supply tight, though an uncertain demand outlook capped gains.

Brent crude oil futures were 63 cents higher at $86.44 a barrel at 0335 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 49 cents to $84.71.

Oil settled down more than $5 on Wednesday as a bleaker macroeconomic outlook and fuel demand destruction came into focus, following a meeting of an OPEC+ panel, grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.

The OPEC+ ministerial panel made no changes to the group’s oil output policy, and Saudi Arabia said it would continue with a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023, while Russia would keep a 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb until the end of December.

“We continue to see the market in deficit through the fourth quarter and the softer prices reduce the probability OPEC will ease supply constraints,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

On the downside, the euro zone economy probably shrank last quarter, according to a survey which showed demand fell in September at the fastest pace in almost three years as consumers reined in spending amid rising borrowing costs and prices.

The latest data also showed a sharp decline in U.S. gasoline demand. Finished motor gasoline supplied, a proxy for demand, fell last week to about 8 million bpd, its lowest since the start of this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

“The three-month rally in crude oil prices has been riding on the narrative of tighter supply dynamics and resilient global economic conditions, so there is some discomfort for the bulls lately when the tailwinds were not as prominent as before,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Oil prices will struggle to push higher given the more uncertain demand outlook, along with weaker U.S. economic data released on Wednesday and a significant build in gasoline inventories, he added.

The U.S. services sector slowed in September as new orders fell to a nine-month low, though the pace remained consistent with expectations for solid economic growth in the third quarter.

Oil prices oil production oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Oil up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

Read more stories