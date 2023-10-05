BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.4%)
FABL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.93%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.64%)
HUBC 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.13%)
OGDC 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.57%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
PPL 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.79%)
PRL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.03%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 88.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,767 Increased By 32.6 (0.69%)
BR30 16,905 Increased By 56.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 47,322 Increased By 242.3 (0.51%)
KSE30 16,411 Increased By 66.1 (0.4%)
Yen gets some relief as dollar pulls back after private payrolls report

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2023 09:27am

TOKYO: The yen received some much needed relief on Thursday as the dollar settled back and U.S. Treasury yields moderated after mixed U.S. economic data overnight made investors reduce bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again this year.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, held near overnight levels at 106.53.

The greenback gave up some recent gains after U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday, although analysts said more evidence was needed to be sure how fast the labour market is cooling.

Longer dated U.S. Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs after the data and remained lower in the Asian morning.

“There are some indications that the U.S. labour market is cooling down further” but it’s still too early to tell, said Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, putting Friday’s non-farm payrolls under close watch.

Yen cowers near 150 as Japanese intervention chatter runs rife

“The bigger picture is that the overall U.S. growth has been slowing but it’s been slowing slower than expected.”

Dollar/yen, which tends to be sensitive to U.S. yields, last traded around 148.43, down almost 0.5% from late U.S. levels, pushing the yen further off this week’s low of 150.165, its weakest since October 2022.

Questions about possible intervention by Japanese authorities sparked after

The yen’s sharp recovery after breaching the 150-line on Tuesday had sparked speculation that Japanese authorities had intervened to support the currency, but Bank of Japan money market data showed on Wednesday Japan most likely had not intervened.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday declined to comment on whether Tokyo had stepped in, and repeated that currency rates must move stably reflecting fundamentals.

Besides the lower U.S. Treasury yields, the yen also drew support from an overnight drop in oil prices, said Kyle Rodda, markets analyst at Capital.com, though he added that it was likely to be a “short-term reprieve.”

Already in the Asian morning, oil prices inched up in early trade, clawing back some of the previous session’s big losses.

Elsewhere, the euro was up 0.18% so far in Asia at $1.0524, keeping above this week’s fresh low of $1.0448.

In a Reuters poll, the median view among 20 analysts on how low the euro will go this month was $1.04, with only one respondent saying the currency would touch parity.

Sterling traded at $1.2139, steadying from Wednesday’s low of $1.20385 per dollar.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.6361, up over 0.5% in early trade, while the kiwi similarly ticked up 0.5% to $0.5943 against the greenback.

