KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 184,464 tonnes of cargo comprising 154,398 tonnes of import cargo and 30,066 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 154,398 comprised of 57,065 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,126 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,344 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 3,816 tonnes of Wheat & 66,047 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 30,066 comprised of 29,925 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 141 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 6427 containers comprising of 3839 containers import and 2588 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1025 of 20’s and 1382 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 24 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 503 of 20’s and 643 of 40’s loaded containers while 13 of 20’s and 393 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Vancouver, Onyx 1, Ts Ningbo, Nemo, Sc Hongkong and Uafl Liberty berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely X-press Salween, Safeen Prime, Yantian Express, Navios Bahamas, Zhong Gu Chang Chun, Torm Sofia and Chem Spectrum Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Elaine, Maersk Kinloss and Spot tail are expected to sail today.

Cargo throughput of 128,804 tonnes, comprising 98,748 tonnes imports cargo and 30,056 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,904 Containers (3,136 TEUs Imports and 1,768 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023