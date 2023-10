ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday appointed advocate Shoaib Shaheen and Barrister Gohar Khan as spokesmen for incarcerated party chief Imran Khan.

A notification issued by PTI secretary-general Omar Ayub said that the duo would interact with the media about the legal and political matters about the party chairman.

Both the lawyers are part of the PTI chief’s legal team.

