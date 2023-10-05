BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas theft crackdown: More 133 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 133 connections while imposing fine of 17.048 Million and 418 under billing cases processed

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 01 connection on illegal use of gas and 05 disconnected on the use of compressor, 38 under billing cases processed while imposing fine of Rs 5.784 million booked against gas theft and Rs 0.021 Million booked against under billing.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 09 connections on use of compressor while another 01 against illegal use of gas and 22 under billing cases processed.

In Multan, the company disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas, 03 disconnected on the use of compressor, 03 under billing cases processed while imposing fine of Rs 0.026 million booked against gas theft and Rs 0.012 Million booked against under billing.

In Sheikhupura, the regional team disconnected 17 connection on illegal use of gas and 72 under billing cases processed. In Peshawar, the company disconnected 44 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. 0.805 Million has been booked against gas theft.

In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 07 gas connections on illegal use of gas. SNGPL’s team in Mardan 11 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas,100 under billing cases processed and Rs 0.6 Million booked against under billing

The regional team in Gujranwala were disconnected 02 meters on the use of compressor and 06 disconnected on illegal use of gas and 44 under billing cases processed while imposing fine of Rs 0.154 million booked against gas theft and Rs 0.064 Million booked against under billing.

In Sargodha, the regional team disconnected 03 connections on the use of compressor, 47 under billing cases processed. Rs 0.096 Million booked against under billing.

In Sialkot, the regional team disconnected 01 connection on illegal use of gas while imposing fine of Rs 0.391 million booked against gas theft and Rs 8.670 Million booked against under billing.

The company disconnected 08 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad, 10 under billing cases processed while imposing fine of Rs 0.240 Million booked against under billing. In Sahiwal, 04 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas.

The regional team in Faisalabad 82 under billing cases processed and 05 disconnected on illegal use of gas and another 02 on the use of compressor while imposing fine of Rs 0.150 million booked against gas theft and Rs 0.035 Million booked against under billing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

GAS SNGPL gas theft illegal use of gas

Comments

1000 characters

Gas theft crackdown: More 133 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories