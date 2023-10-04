BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India hikes cooking gas subsidy for second time in just over a month

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 05:55pm

NEW DELHI: India increased the cooking gas subsidy for low income households to 300 rupees per cylinder from 200 rupees announced in August amid high inflation and ahead of national polls next year.

India’s retail inflation remained above the central bank’s target band of 2%-6% for a second consecutive month in August and low-income families who form a key voter base have felt the pinch of the rise in food prices over the last few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be facing elections in key Indian states before he seeks a rare third term in national polls next summer.

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

Wednesday’s announcement will benefit 96 million poor families under the Ujjwala welfare scheme, Information Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference.

Thakur did not say how much the latest move will cost the government.

The fiscal cost to the exchequer would be around 36 billion rupees ($432.57 million) annually, said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

In August, the government reduced to 200 rupees ($2.40) the price of a 14.2-kilogram (33 pounds) cooking gas cylinder sold to 330 million households. Previously, the government had estimated it would spend about 116 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) on the cooking gas subsidy in the current fiscal year that ends on March 31.

“As elections are approaching, the government would not want higher inflation to offset their past and recent achievements,” said Sunil Sinha, economist at India Ratings.

India imports about 60% of its liquefied petroleum gas requirement, and LPG prices globally have surged over 300% since April 2020.

Last month, Reuters reported the South Asian country is also considering spending 600 billion rupees to provide subsidised loans for small urban housing over the next five years, a plan which could be announced in the coming weeks.

Narendra Modi India inflation natural gas LNG prices Natural gas prices

Comments

1000 characters

India hikes cooking gas subsidy for second time in just over a month

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Shehbaz says Nawaz returning to start process of prosperity, development

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

KSE-100 goes past 47,000, hits 5-week high

Oil falls over $1 on demand fears, Saudi confirms cuts to year-end

Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

Read more stories