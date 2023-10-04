KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.774 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,131.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.395 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.066 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.348 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.293 billion), Silver (PKR 1.196 billion), Platinum (PKR 862.869 million), DJ (PKR 859.417 million), Copper (PKR 211.592 million), Brent (PKR 164.392 million), Natural Gas (PKR 149.783 million), SP 500 (PKR 114.756 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 110.230 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 45 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 102.715 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023