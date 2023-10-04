BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.774 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,131.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.395 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.066 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.348 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.293 billion), Silver (PKR 1.196 billion), Platinum (PKR 862.869 million), DJ (PKR 859.417 million), Copper (PKR 211.592 million), Brent (PKR 164.392 million), Natural Gas (PKR 149.783 million), SP 500 (PKR 114.756 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 110.230 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 45 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 102.715 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMEX

