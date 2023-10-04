BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Political shenanigans

Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

EDITORIAL: At a presser on Sunday JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that all parties in the (now defunct) PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) coalition that he had headed are ready for general elections, but made it more than obvious that his own party favours an indefinite delay as he added that betterment of the economy is a matter that should be addressed first.

Besides being contrary to a well-known fact that political uncertainty tends to impede economic development, this assertion sounds somewhat similar to “accountability first and election later” slogan raised in the late ’70s by another politician, Khan Abdul Wali Khan, to settle accounts with his nemesis Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, with disastrous consequences from the affects of which the country has still not recovered.

Whilst the ask for ‘economy first and elections later’ amounts to putting the cart before the horse, it sends out two unpalatable messages. One is that democratically elected governments lack the ability to fix the faltering economy or cannot be trusted to do that. In fact, the JUI-F chief said, “I don’t recognise the caretaker government; caretakers are someone else.”

From which it follows that he wants ‘someone else’ to deal with the problems besetting the economy. The other equally concerning issue is that any of the genuine stakeholders in the democratic process should seek delay in general elections beyond the 90-day time limit set by the Constitution.

What is on the mind of JUI-F chief he has said it openly; two major political parties are also engaged in shenanigans. To say the least, it is sad that some disgruntled politicians or certain other elements should think they can violate the supreme law of the land whenever it suits their purposes. This raises troubling questions about the future of this ever struggling democracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM general elections JUI F economy of Pakistan political parties of Pakistan Khan Abdul Wali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Political shenanigans

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories