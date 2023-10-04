WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 3, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Oct-23 29-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104411 0.10435 Euro 0.803348 0.805642 0.803691 0.803512 Japanese yen 0.005096 0.0050888 0.00510126 0.0051173 U.K. pound 0.927398 0.932907 0.930357 0.925953 U.S. dollar 0.762914 0.76047 0.762588 0.762635 Algerian dinar 0.005555 0.005544 0.00554634 Australian dollar 0.491112 0.486302 0.486485 Botswana pula 0.0556664 0.0552876 0.0555198 Brazilian real 0.150556 0.151881 0.1511 0.151669 Brunei dollar 0.5574 0.557203 0.556343 Canadian dollar 0.562478 0.565173 0.564288 Chilean peso 0.000852 0.0008386 0.00084299 0.0008433 Czech koruna 0.032846 0.0331114 0.0328524 Danish krone 0.107709 0.108037 0.107794 0.107758 Indian rupee 0.0091642 Israeli New Shekel 0.199246 0.198868 0.198126 0.19819 Korean won 0.0005671 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46898 2.46807 Malaysian ringgit 0.162167 0.162147 0.162039 Mauritian rupee 0.017096 0.017032 0.0170161 0.0170603 Mexican peso 0.043367 0.0436733 0.0432809 0.043017 New Zealand dollar 0.457214 0.453696 0.452215 0.453348 Norwegian krone 0.070952 0.0715905 0.0710223 0.0707257 Omani rial 1.98417 1.97782 Peruvian sol 0.200652 0.200628 0.201064 Philippine peso 0.013465 0.0133507 0.0133931 0.0134005 Polish zloty 0.174844 0.174033 0.173072 0.174828 Qatari riyal 0.209592 0.209502 0.209515 Russian ruble 0.007747 0.0078065 0.00786159 0.007903 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203444 0.203357 0.203369 Singapore dollar 0.5574 0.557203 0.555944 0.556343 South African rand 0.040226 0.040485 0.0396964 0.0400287 Swedish krona 0.069906 0.0701456 0.0691721 0.0692631 Swiss franc 0.834789 0.834672 0.830706 0.831119 Thai baht 0.020734 0.0208143 0.0207411 0.020889 Trinidadian dollar 0.113325 0.113139 0.11303 U.A.E. dirham 0.207737 0.207661 Uruguayan peso 0.019703 0.0197238 0.0196817 0.019836 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023