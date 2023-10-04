BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 3, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         2-Oct-23      29-Sep-23      28-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                                   0.104411        0.10435
Euro                             0.803348       0.805642       0.803691       0.803512
Japanese yen                     0.005096      0.0050888     0.00510126      0.0051173
U.K. pound                       0.927398       0.932907       0.930357       0.925953
U.S. dollar                      0.762914        0.76047       0.762588       0.762635
Algerian dinar                   0.005555       0.005544     0.00554634
Australian dollar                0.491112       0.486302       0.486485
Botswana pula                   0.0556664      0.0552876      0.0555198
Brazilian real                   0.150556       0.151881         0.1511       0.151669
Brunei dollar                      0.5574       0.557203                      0.556343
Canadian dollar                  0.562478       0.565173       0.564288
Chilean peso                     0.000852      0.0008386     0.00084299      0.0008433
Czech koruna                     0.032846      0.0331114      0.0328524
Danish krone                     0.107709       0.108037       0.107794       0.107758
Indian rupee                    0.0091642
Israeli New Shekel               0.199246       0.198868       0.198126        0.19819
Korean won                                                    0.0005671
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46898        2.46807
Malaysian ringgit                0.162167       0.162147       0.162039
Mauritian rupee                  0.017096       0.017032      0.0170161      0.0170603
Mexican peso                     0.043367      0.0436733      0.0432809       0.043017
New Zealand dollar               0.457214       0.453696       0.452215       0.453348
Norwegian krone                  0.070952      0.0715905      0.0710223      0.0707257
Omani rial                        1.98417        1.97782
Peruvian sol                     0.200652       0.200628       0.201064
Philippine peso                  0.013465      0.0133507      0.0133931      0.0134005
Polish zloty                     0.174844       0.174033       0.173072       0.174828
Qatari riyal                     0.209592                      0.209502       0.209515
Russian ruble                    0.007747      0.0078065     0.00786159       0.007903
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203444                      0.203357       0.203369
Singapore dollar                   0.5574       0.557203       0.555944       0.556343
South African rand               0.040226       0.040485      0.0396964      0.0400287
Swedish krona                    0.069906      0.0701456      0.0691721      0.0692631
Swiss franc                      0.834789       0.834672       0.830706       0.831119
Thai baht                        0.020734      0.0208143      0.0207411       0.020889
Trinidadian dollar               0.113325                      0.113139        0.11303
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207737                      0.207661
Uruguayan peso                   0.019703      0.0197238      0.0196817       0.019836
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

