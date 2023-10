LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets dropped further at the start of trading on Tuesday after starting the week with heavy losses on concerns interest rates would stay high for some time.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,503.20 points after shedding more than one percent Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index fell 0.4 percent to 15,186.92 points at the open Tuesday and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 7,041.98.