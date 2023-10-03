KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 287,112 tonnes of cargo comprising 195,743 tonnes of import cargo and 91,369 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 195,743 comprised of 91,652 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 626 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,912 tonnes of DAP, 2,553 tonnes of Wheat & 95,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 91,369 comprised of 82,969 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 8,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8334 containers comprising of 4206 containers import and 4128 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 947 of 20’s and 1293 of 40’s loaded while 211 of 20’s and 231 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1217 of 20’s and 892 of 40’s loaded containers while 147 of 20’s and 490 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships namely, Cma Cgm Tosca, Navios Bahamas, X-Press Salween, Northern Decency, Yantian Express, Kai Zuan 9 and Brigitte Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Hanne Danica, Grace Bridge, Ms Freesia, Apl Salalah and Vantage Reef have sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Nyassa, MSC Shahar, Richmond Park and Al-Deebal left the port on today morning, while another containers ship, Mumbasa Express is expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 131,125tonnes, comprising 100,355 tonnes imports cargo and 30,770 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,157 Containers (347 TEUs Imports and 1,810 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier Spottail & three more ships, MSC Tokyo, Onyx-I and Lisa carrying Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively on Monday, 2nd October, while two more container ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Elaine are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 3rd October, 2023.

