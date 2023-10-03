BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas prices ease

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures eased about 1% on Monday on forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected.

The price decline comes despite a reduction in output, record exports to Mexico and a rise in the amount of gas flowing to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants even though some plants were reduced for maintenance.

Front-month gas futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.3 cents, or 1.1%, to $2.896 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT).

Even though the contract was up about 11% last week, speculators switched their futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges from net long to net short for the first time since late August, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitments of Traders report.

US natural gas natural gas US natgas prices US LNG exports

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas prices ease

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

PPP ‘only’ party that wants timely elections: Bilawal

Read more stories