ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma factfile

NEW DELHI: Factfile on India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the Cricket World Cup which gets underway in India on Thursday:

Despite making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit is a relative novice as captain in the format, first taking charge in 2017 and then becoming the permanent successor to Virat Kohli in 2022.

In all, he has been at the helm for 34 matches and overseen 24 wins including a run to the recent Asia Cup title when India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam factfile

Rohit is the only man to have made three double centuries in ODI cricket – 208 against Sri Lanka in 2017, 209 against Australia in 2013 and the all-time highest of 264 facing Sri Lanka in 2014.

He also has a double century in Test cricket for good measure.

At the 2019 World Cup in England, Rohit smashed five centuries, including 140 against old rivals Pakistan, but could not prevent India slipping to a semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

International ODI career

Matches: 251

Runs: 10,112

Highest score: 264

Average: 48.85

100s: 30

50s: 52