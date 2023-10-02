BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,677 Increased By 50.6 (1.09%)
BR30 16,708 Increased By 139.1 (0.84%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam factfile

AFP Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 06:18pm

NEW DELHI: Factfile on Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the Cricket World Cup which gets underway in India on Thursday:

The world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, Babar is captain across all three formats and has amassed more than 12,500 international runs, boasting multiple centuries in each category.

His staggering ODI average of 58.16 betters even that of India superstar Virat Kohli while his 19 centuries for Pakistan is just one behind the all-time best set by Saeed Anwar.

Onus on Pakistan batters to paper over bowling cracks

Babar is also Pakistan’s biggest run-maker in T20 internationals and boasts the highest score of 122 in the format.

Despite failing to get out of the group stage at the 2019 World Cup, Babar shone as he became the fastest Pakistan batsman to reach 3,000 ODI runs.

Against Bangladesh, he broke Javed Miandad’s record of most runs in a World Cup by taking his total to 474 in eight innings.

In May this year against New Zealand, he became the fastest man to make 5,000 ODI runs, the mark coming in his 97th innings.

Babar Azam ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam factfile

Import compression: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 42% to $5.29bn in 3MFY24

Rupee sees 18th consecutive session of gain, settles at 286.76 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Zero tolerance for smuggling, terrorism: Bugti

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on improved sentiment

More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

Sri Lanka’s creditors likely to reach debt reduction deal in Oct

LHC gives police one week to recover Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories