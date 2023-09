ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi held telephonic conversation with families of the security personnel martyred in terrorist attacks in Wali Tang Post, Balochistan, Warsak Road, Peshawar, and Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The president paid glowing tributes to the martyrs.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the president prayed to God Almighty to grant high status to the martyrs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023