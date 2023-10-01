Court issues bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday issued bailable arrest warrants for former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case till October 11.

Earlier, investigating officer (IO) submitted a report informed the court that reports regarding the service of summons to the suspect on his addresses in the United Kingdom and Spain had been received through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said the reports showed that nobody was available on the suspect’s addresses in Spain and the UK.

He, however, said the suspect had been avoiding to receive the summons.

He said the summons fixed at the doors of the houses. He, therefore, asked the court to proceed against the suspect under the law and issue his arrest warrants.

The court after going through the reports and an affidavit filed by the IO, accepted the plea and issued bailable warrants for the arrest of Moonis Elahi. The FIA registered three cases of alleged money laundering against Moonis and his family after he left the country.

