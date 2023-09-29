BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves fall to 4-month low

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2023 05:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight week and were at a four-month low of $590.70 billion as of Sept. 22, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

That was a decrease of $2.3 billion from the previous week. Reserves had fallen by a total of $5.9 billion in the prior two weeks.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

Over the last few trading sessions, the RBI has been likely selling dollars via public sector banks to prevent the rupee from falling to a record low against the dollar, traders said.

Apart from the central bank’s intervention, changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI’s reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had risen 0.2% against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.8225 and 83.2725.

The rupee ended at 83.04 on Friday, down 0.1% for the week.

-----------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-----------------------------------------------------
                              Sept. 22,   Sept. 15,
                               2023        2023
 Foreign currency assets     523,363     525,915
 Gold        			      44,307      44,000
 SDRs        			      18,012      18,092
 Reserve Tranche Position	   5,019       5,030
 Total       			     590,702     593,037
-----------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India's foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s forex reserves fall to 4-month low

Pakistan ‘finalises’ free trade agreement with GCC

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Read more stories