Stock market depressed

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday remained under pressure and closed in negative due to investors’ lack of interest. The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 46,469.60 points intraday high and 46,177.50 points intraday low, before closing at 46,232.59 points, down 132.45 points or 0.29 percent.

The trading volumes on ready counter stood at 177.617 million shares as compared to 177.497 million shares traded on Wednesday. The daily traded value on ready counter stood at Rs 6.932 billion against previous session’s Rs 6.928 billion.

BRIndex100 fell by 26.66 points or 0.57 percent to close at 4,626.27 points with the daily turnover of 161.619 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 76.63 points or 0.46 percent to close at 16,569.18 points with daily trading volumes of 91.330 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $229,821. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 40 billion to Rs 6.885 trillion. Out of total 327 active scrips, 183 closed in negative and 122 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

OGDC was the volume leader with 10.868 million shares however declined by Rs 1.35 to close at Rs 96.46 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at previous session’s closing level of Rs 1.14 without any change with 9.629 million shares. Agritech Limited gained Rs 0.32 to close at Rs 8.56 with 9.567 million shares.

J. D. W. Sugar and Highnoon Lab were the top gainers increasing by Rs 24.00 and Rs 12.66 respectively to close at Rs 374.00 and Rs 379.91 while Nestle Pakistan and Ismail Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 42.79 and Rs 40.69 respectively to close at Rs 7100.00 and Rs 650.00. “A dull session was observed at the exchange as the index traded sideways with low volume, however some selling was observed in last hours of trading as investors preferred to reduce their holdings ahead of the long weekend,” an analyst at Topline Securities said.

Top contribution to the index came from HUBC, LUCK, HINOON, NATF and COLG, as they cumulatively added 53 points to the index. On the flip side POL, SYS, OGDC, TRG and MEBL lost value to weigh down on the index by negative 338 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 39.32 points or 0.45 percent to close at 8,778.71 points with total turnover of 5.001 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 5.61 points or 0.12 percent to close at 4,817.04 points with 10.589 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 47.99 points or 0.45 percent to close at 10,698.24 points with 9.123 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 57.69 points or 0.62 percent to close at 9,435.30 points with 11.871 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index plunged by 129.07 points or 2.95 percent to close at 4,250.91 points with 22.754 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index declined by 95.96 points or 2.63 percent to close at 3,547.47 points with 19.598 million shares.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said that the bourse witnessed another lackluster session, where the KSE-100 Index settled at 46,232 points, losing 132 points.

Traded volume stood at 178mn shares where OGDC (down 1.4 percent), WLT (zero percent), AGL (up 3.9 percent), FFL (up 0.9 percent) and PIAA (up 1.9 percent) were the volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023