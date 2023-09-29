Ex-secretary petroleum’s absence from meetings: Senate panel to write letter to Establishment Division for action

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges decided to write a letter to the Establishment Division to take strict action against former secretary petroleum for not attending meetings despite being summoned three times and recommended that he is not eligible for any post in future.

The committee met with Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday. The committee discussed the privilege motion moved by senators, Fida Muhammad, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, and Shamim Afridi against the then secretary Petroleum Division for inappropriate and rude behaviour with the members of the committee during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Petroleum held on May 2, 2023.

The former secretary Petroleum Division is currently secretary incharge of the Ministry of National Food Security.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar and Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai staged a walkout from the committee meeting in protest against the behaviour and not attending the meeting of the concerned secretary incharge. They said that the concerned secretary does not come to the committee meeting even though he is in Islamabad.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar said that the Parliament is the supreme institution and it is the duty of all the bureaucracy to respect the committees of the Parliament. He said that the committee members can attend the meeting from all four provinces why the secretary could not attend the meeting.

Senator Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmedzai said that the former secretary is not serious about coming to this committee. He said that a letter should be written to the prime minister to oblige him to attend the committee meeting.

The senior joint secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security told the committee that the secretary-in-charge is available to attend the committee meeting after October 10 but has not yet attended due to his busy schedule.

Senator Fida Muhammad and Senator Shamim Afridi said that they are not participating in the committee meetings since they have behaved inappropriately in the committee meeting. He said that the behaviour of the then secretary petroleum was not acceptable. He said that Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani should also be informed about this situation so that strict action can be taken against him.

Senator Saifullah Abro said that those bureaucrats who do good work should be praised but action should be taken against those who are disobedient.

The committee decided to write a letter to the Establishment Division to take strict action against the former secretary petroleum for not attending the meeting despite being summoned three times and recommending that he is not eligible for any post in future.

A report on this matter will be presented in the Upper House meeting and an implementation report will be obtained within two months after approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023