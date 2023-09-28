KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.604 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,254.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.793 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.551 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.942 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.392 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.145 billion), DJ (PKR 604.262 million), Silver (PKR 469.315 million), Natural Gas (PKR 258.952 million), SP 500 (PKR 228.674 million), Brent (PKR 98.187 million), Copper (PKR 74.224 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 46.774 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 58 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 108.604 were traded.

