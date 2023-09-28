BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 27, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        26-Sep-23      25-Sep-23      22-Sep-23      21-Sep-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104129       0.103965        0.10409       0.103993
Euro                             0.807475       0.808199       0.809088       0.807751
Japanese yen                    0.0051143     0.00512187     0.00514712     0.00512014
U.K. pound                       0.927702       0.930231       0.930599       0.931363
U.S. dollar                       0.76141       0.760086       0.759921       0.759521
Algerian dinar                  0.0055494     0.00554204     0.00554227     0.00554174
Australian dollar                0.488368       0.487823       0.488249       0.486321
Botswana pula                   0.0557352      0.0557903      0.0557022      0.0556729
Brazilian real                   0.153167       0.153243       0.154691       0.154302
Brunei dollar                    0.556546       0.556391       0.556067       0.555449
Canadian dollar                                                 0.56441       0.563192
Chilean peso                    0.0008459     0.00085479     0.00085219     0.00086083
Czech koruna                    0.0330588      0.0331438      0.0331887      0.0330442
Danish krone                     0.108276       0.108379        0.10852       0.108354
Indian rupee                     0.009148     0.00914699     0.00916145     0.00913423
Israeli New Shekel               0.199374                      0.199141       0.199611
Korean won                      0.0005709     0.00056825     0.00056749     0.00057137
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46491        2.46142                       2.45959
Malaysian ringgit                0.162278       0.162273       0.162116       0.162135
Mauritian rupee                 0.0169655      0.0168941      0.0169586      0.0169241
Mexican peso                                                  0.0442927      0.0442418
New Zealand dollar               0.454219       0.453087       0.450405       0.449409
Norwegian krone                 0.0705833      0.0707083      0.0708049      0.0700749
Omani rial                        1.98026        1.97682                       1.97535
Peruvian sol                     0.201882        0.20297       0.203189
Philippine peso                 0.0134096      0.0133731      0.0133535      0.0133766
Polish zloty                     0.175097       0.175995       0.175627       0.175146
Qatari riyal                     0.209179       0.208815                       0.20866
Russian ruble                   0.0079118     0.00790557     0.00791239      0.0079054
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203043        0.20269                      0.202539
Singapore dollar                 0.556546       0.556391       0.556067       0.555449
South African rand              0.0404362                     0.0403167      0.0403518
Swedish krona                   0.0686512      0.0684479      0.0679745      0.0680452
Swiss franc                      0.834193       0.835719       0.837979       0.838323
Thai baht                       0.0209518      0.0210947      0.0210103      0.0209963
Trinidadian dollar                                             0.112603        0.11268
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207327       0.206967                      0.206813
Uruguayan peso                                                0.0199376      0.0198801
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR Special Drawing Rights sdr rate

