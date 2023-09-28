WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 27, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 21-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104129 0.103965 0.10409 0.103993 Euro 0.807475 0.808199 0.809088 0.807751 Japanese yen 0.0051143 0.00512187 0.00514712 0.00512014 U.K. pound 0.927702 0.930231 0.930599 0.931363 U.S. dollar 0.76141 0.760086 0.759921 0.759521 Algerian dinar 0.0055494 0.00554204 0.00554227 0.00554174 Australian dollar 0.488368 0.487823 0.488249 0.486321 Botswana pula 0.0557352 0.0557903 0.0557022 0.0556729 Brazilian real 0.153167 0.153243 0.154691 0.154302 Brunei dollar 0.556546 0.556391 0.556067 0.555449 Canadian dollar 0.56441 0.563192 Chilean peso 0.0008459 0.00085479 0.00085219 0.00086083 Czech koruna 0.0330588 0.0331438 0.0331887 0.0330442 Danish krone 0.108276 0.108379 0.10852 0.108354 Indian rupee 0.009148 0.00914699 0.00916145 0.00913423 Israeli New Shekel 0.199374 0.199141 0.199611 Korean won 0.0005709 0.00056825 0.00056749 0.00057137 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46491 2.46142 2.45959 Malaysian ringgit 0.162278 0.162273 0.162116 0.162135 Mauritian rupee 0.0169655 0.0168941 0.0169586 0.0169241 Mexican peso 0.0442927 0.0442418 New Zealand dollar 0.454219 0.453087 0.450405 0.449409 Norwegian krone 0.0705833 0.0707083 0.0708049 0.0700749 Omani rial 1.98026 1.97682 1.97535 Peruvian sol 0.201882 0.20297 0.203189 Philippine peso 0.0134096 0.0133731 0.0133535 0.0133766 Polish zloty 0.175097 0.175995 0.175627 0.175146 Qatari riyal 0.209179 0.208815 0.20866 Russian ruble 0.0079118 0.00790557 0.00791239 0.0079054 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203043 0.20269 0.202539 Singapore dollar 0.556546 0.556391 0.556067 0.555449 South African rand 0.0404362 0.0403167 0.0403518 Swedish krona 0.0686512 0.0684479 0.0679745 0.0680452 Swiss franc 0.834193 0.835719 0.837979 0.838323 Thai baht 0.0209518 0.0210947 0.0210103 0.0209963 Trinidadian dollar 0.112603 0.11268 U.A.E. dirham 0.207327 0.206967 0.206813 Uruguayan peso 0.0199376 0.0198801 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023