BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 92.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
HUBC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.32%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.58%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Digital banking services: KT Bank receives SBP approval

Press Release Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: KT Bank, an under formation digital bank has received in-principle approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a ceremony recently organized by SBP.

The approval was handed over by Jameel Ahmad, Governor SBP in an elegant ceremony organized at the SBP Museum. Deputy Governor, Dr Inayat Hussain and Executive Director SBP, Akhtar Javed were also present on this occasion.

KT Bank is primed to harness cutting-edge technology and deploy digital channels to provide a wide array of banking services and products, encompassing digital payments, online account management and personalized financial solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mukhtar, Director at Fatima Group and Sponsor of KT Bank said, “Pakistan’s vast demographic and economic potential enables it to stand at the threshold of a financial renaissance. KT Bank, is pioneering a new trajectory for the financial landscape of Pakistan.

The bank will leverage the strengths of its consortium partners to make unparalleled benefits available to all of Pakistani citizens, including the companies’ millions of collective users.

Particularly through Fatima Fertilizer’s agricultural connectivity and City School Group’s insights into the education industry, KT Bank plans to introduce customized financial solutions that will enable farmers to access latest farming technology. The digital bank will also develop effective education finance solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP digital banking Digital payments Digital banking services Dr Inayat Hussain Jameel ahmad Akhtar Javed SBP Museum KT Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Digital banking services: KT Bank receives SBP approval

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

All parties, including PTI, free to join polls: govt

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Read more stories