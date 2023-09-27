KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 61,895 tonnes of cargo comprising 20,195 tonnes of import cargo and 41,700 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 20,195 comprised of 19,495 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 41,700 comprised of 18,993 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 118 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,774 tonnes of Cement, 11,665 tonnes of Talc Powder & 5,150 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3624 containers comprising of 1848 containers import and 1776 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 245 of 20’s and 490 of 40’s loaded while 11 of 20’s and 306 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 359 of 20’s and 389 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 319 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely Safeen Prize, Independent Spirit and Saehan Kostar Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Apl Florida, Cosco Hamburg, Safeen Prize, Xin Chang Shu, Olympia and Chem Bulldog have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship, MSC Agrigento left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Maersk Brooklyn and Avraare expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 108,198tonnes, comprising 79,077 tonnes imports cargo and 29,121 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,504 Containers (791 TEUs Imports and 1,713 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Beks Halil, Kapta Dimitrios and Al-Bida& four more ships, PVT Flora, MSC Monica-III, Maersk Seleter and MSC Greenwich carrying Wheat, Coal, LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 26thSeptember, while three more container ships, MSC Jemima, X-Press Bardsey and Maersk Pelepas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 27th September, 2023.

