BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 46,277.66
High:                      46,503.82
Low:                       46,258.96
Net Change:                   116.02
Volume (000):                 95,627
Value (000):               5,145,629
Makt Cap (000)         1,603,394,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,739.50
NET CH                     (-) 64.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,763.83
NET CH                      (+) 21.5
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,796.42
NET CH                     (-) 37.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,334.62
NET CH                     (+) 17.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,327.11
NET CH                     (-) 25.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,672.63
NET CH                     (-) 26.29
------------------------------------
As on:                   26-Sep-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

