KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,277.66 High: 46,503.82 Low: 46,258.96 Net Change: 116.02 Volume (000): 95,627 Value (000): 5,145,629 Makt Cap (000) 1,603,394,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,739.50 NET CH (-) 64.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,763.83 NET CH (+) 21.5 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,796.42 NET CH (-) 37.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,334.62 NET CH (+) 17.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,327.11 NET CH (-) 25.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,672.63 NET CH (-) 26.29 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-Sep-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023