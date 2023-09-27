Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,277.66
High: 46,503.82
Low: 46,258.96
Net Change: 116.02
Volume (000): 95,627
Value (000): 5,145,629
Makt Cap (000) 1,603,394,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,739.50
NET CH (-) 64.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,763.83
NET CH (+) 21.5
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,796.42
NET CH (-) 37.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,334.62
NET CH (+) 17.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,327.11
NET CH (-) 25.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,672.63
NET CH (-) 26.29
------------------------------------
As on: 26-Sep-2023
====================================
