CM inaugurates Lahore’s first ‘plastic road’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has opened first environment-friendly and cost-efficient plastic road in Punjab at the cost of Rs20 million.

One of the key advantages of the plastic road lies in its resilience against rainwater, ensuring a lifespan of a minimum of 10 years. Unlike conventional roads, these innovative constructions are not susceptible to rain-induced damage.

Moreover, the financial outlay for constructing a plastic road has been significantly reduced, with this project amounting to Rs20 million as opposed to the standard Rs60 million for a regular road.

A crucial environmental benefit is that the plastic used in these roads is sourced from recycled materials, effectively repurposing plastic waste that would otherwise contribute to environmental pollution. This eco-friendly approach to road construction not only minimizes costs but also serves as a sustainable solution.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the 900-meter-long Zafar Ali plastic road on Monday, stretching from Gymkhana Mall Road to Jail Road. On this occasion, he examined the quality and construction of this innovative road, accompanied by a detailed briefing on its utility by the Punjab Communication and Works Secretary and professors from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore (UET).

He was told that used shopping bags and other plastic materials are integral components in the construction of these roads. Moreover, the production process of plastic roads is more time-efficient and cost-effective compared to traditional asphalt roads. Additionally, they require considerably less maintenance, making them a practical and long-lasting infrastructure choice.

Commending the technical expertise and invaluable support provided by UET professors in the creation of this plastic road, the Chief Minister underscored the success of this pioneering venture and revealed plans to expand its scope. “Following a thorough one-month review of the existing plastic road, further expansions are on the horizon, including the transformation of Mall Road into a plastic road,” he added.

Meanwhile, Naqvi visited the site of the Punjab Quaid District Project and examined its progress, including the commencement of the overhead bridge project on Walton’s railway track, the construction of the road linking Central Business District (CBD) Punjab Boulevard and Walton Road, and the road connecting Main Boulevard Gulberg, CBD and Ferozepur Road.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM stressed for swift completion of the Walton Overhead Bridge project, setting a target of 60 days for its completion. He also underscored the urgency of completing the Punjab Quaid District project within a span of four months, asserting that this initiative will revolutionise Lahore’s development trajectory.

While talking to the media, he confirmed the sale of non-standard injections has been suspended in Punjab till lab reports. He further said that a final decision regarding their usage will be contingent on the lab findings, adding that rigorous measures have been initiated against the concerned drug inspectors and authorities responsible for substandard injection sales.

During a briefing on the project, CBD CEO Imran Amin and Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riyaz Hussain affirmed that once Center Point is linked with Walton Road, the journey will be reduced to a mere three minutes. The construction of this road will seamlessly connect Gulberg with CBD Walton, and the team is committed to meeting the stipulated deadline, they added.

“The CBD project is poised to attract substantial investment, with major corporations expressing keen interest. This influx is projected to lead to the creation of numerous new jobs. Notably, the consulates in Lahore have shown intent to relocate to the CBD area, where a diplomatic enclave is taking shape, promising heightened security measures,” they said.

