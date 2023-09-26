BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,656 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,394 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,219 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM inaugurates Lahore’s first ‘plastic road’

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 07:08am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has opened first environment-friendly and cost-efficient plastic road in Punjab at the cost of Rs20 million.

One of the key advantages of the plastic road lies in its resilience against rainwater, ensuring a lifespan of a minimum of 10 years. Unlike conventional roads, these innovative constructions are not susceptible to rain-induced damage.

Moreover, the financial outlay for constructing a plastic road has been significantly reduced, with this project amounting to Rs20 million as opposed to the standard Rs60 million for a regular road.

A crucial environmental benefit is that the plastic used in these roads is sourced from recycled materials, effectively repurposing plastic waste that would otherwise contribute to environmental pollution. This eco-friendly approach to road construction not only minimizes costs but also serves as a sustainable solution.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the 900-meter-long Zafar Ali plastic road on Monday, stretching from Gymkhana Mall Road to Jail Road. On this occasion, he examined the quality and construction of this innovative road, accompanied by a detailed briefing on its utility by the Punjab Communication and Works Secretary and professors from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore (UET).

He was told that used shopping bags and other plastic materials are integral components in the construction of these roads. Moreover, the production process of plastic roads is more time-efficient and cost-effective compared to traditional asphalt roads. Additionally, they require considerably less maintenance, making them a practical and long-lasting infrastructure choice.

Commending the technical expertise and invaluable support provided by UET professors in the creation of this plastic road, the Chief Minister underscored the success of this pioneering venture and revealed plans to expand its scope. “Following a thorough one-month review of the existing plastic road, further expansions are on the horizon, including the transformation of Mall Road into a plastic road,” he added.

Meanwhile, Naqvi visited the site of the Punjab Quaid District Project and examined its progress, including the commencement of the overhead bridge project on Walton’s railway track, the construction of the road linking Central Business District (CBD) Punjab Boulevard and Walton Road, and the road connecting Main Boulevard Gulberg, CBD and Ferozepur Road.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM stressed for swift completion of the Walton Overhead Bridge project, setting a target of 60 days for its completion. He also underscored the urgency of completing the Punjab Quaid District project within a span of four months, asserting that this initiative will revolutionise Lahore’s development trajectory.

While talking to the media, he confirmed the sale of non-standard injections has been suspended in Punjab till lab reports. He further said that a final decision regarding their usage will be contingent on the lab findings, adding that rigorous measures have been initiated against the concerned drug inspectors and authorities responsible for substandard injection sales.

During a briefing on the project, CBD CEO Imran Amin and Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riyaz Hussain affirmed that once Center Point is linked with Walton Road, the journey will be reduced to a mere three minutes. The construction of this road will seamlessly connect Gulberg with CBD Walton, and the team is committed to meeting the stipulated deadline, they added.

“The CBD project is poised to attract substantial investment, with major corporations expressing keen interest. This influx is projected to lead to the creation of numerous new jobs. Notably, the consulates in Lahore have shown intent to relocate to the CBD area, where a diplomatic enclave is taking shape, promising heightened security measures,” they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Punjab government construction of roads roads Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab plastic roads Lahore plastic road

Comments

1000 characters

CM inaugurates Lahore’s first ‘plastic road’

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Read more stories