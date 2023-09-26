BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end unchanged; IT stocks extend losses

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed nearly flat on Monday as gains in financial stocks offset the losses in the information technology sector, while casino operator Delta Corp plunged 19% after receiving a notice from the tax department.

The Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed mostly unchanged at 19,674.55 points, and 65,958 points, respectively.

Both the Sensex and Nifty ended last week at their lowest in several months as the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance indicated prolonged period of elevated interest rates.

IT stocks fell 0.8% on fears of a delayed demand recovery in the US, from where it draws the bulk of revenue, due to higher interest rates. Last week, they fell 1.4%.

HDFC Bank has been a major drag on the Nifty after it warned last week of near term weakness, while private bank stocks are not performing well, said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

The heavy-weight bank index has fallen more than 3% in the past week, especially after HDFC Bank warned of a hit to key financial metrics following its merger with non-banking twin HDFC Ltd.

The bank index closed slightly higher on Monday, while realty stocks gained after Reuters reported the government was considering a $7.2 bln housing loan interest subsidy scheme. The realty index closed up 1.5%.

More initial public offerings (IPOs) are also sucking liquidity from the markets, IDBI’s Prabhakar said. There are 11 active IPO subscriptions ongoing as per exchange data.

Shares of Delta Corp slumped after the company said on Friday it received a notice to pay 111.4 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) in tax.

Bajaj Finance rose 4.7%, after the non-banking financial company proposed to raise funds via qualified institutional placement, also lifting the financial index by 0.6%.

Shares of Religare Enterprises fell 6.9% after the Burman family made an open offer on Monday for an additional 26% stake in the company at a discounted price.

S&P Sensex Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end unchanged; IT stocks extend losses

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories