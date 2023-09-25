BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
Hong Kong crypto firm hit by $200 million hack

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 03:08pm

LONDON: Hackers stole around $200 million from crypto firm Mixin early on Saturday, the company said on social media platform X on Monday.

Mixin, which lists its location on LinkedIn as Hong Kong, said the database of its network’s cloud service provider was “attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets” and that “the funds involved are approximately US$200 million”.

Mixin describes itself as a network for transferring digital assets. It has one million users, according to its website.

It said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had stopped allowing users to withdraw their funds from the network, but that transfers were not affected and that services will re-open once the vulnerabilities are fixed.

Mixin will announce a solution for “how to deal with the lost assets,” it said.

Last year hackers stole crypto worth as much as $3.8 billion, making it the worst year on record, according to blockchain researchers Chainalysis.

