BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.95%)
CNERGY 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
DGKC 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.36%)
HBL 94.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
MLCF 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
OGDC 96.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.07%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PPL 74.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PRL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 90.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.29%)
UNITY 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

BR Web Desk Published 25 Sep, 2023 02:32pm

Headline inflation is expected to cross the 30% level in September, significantly higher than the 27.8% recorded in August, brokerage house JS Global has said.

“A lower base set in Sep-2022 may bring a blip in Sep-2023 CPI reading, projected at 30.6%,” said JS Global in a report on Monday.

The brokerage house noted that a one-time power tariff adjustment of -65% month-on-month (MoM) in September 2022 led to a 115 basis point (bp) MoM dip in Sep-2022 CPI, declining the base for this month.

“The pace would seem higher than the CPI trend of ~28% of late, reported since Jun-2023, as MoM increase in Sep-2023 may remain close to the normal pace of 132bp,” said the brokerage house.

As per the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the headline inflation in the country clocked in at 27.4% on a year-on-year basis in August, marginally lower than the reading in July when it stood at 28.3%. On a month-on-month basis, it was up 1.7%.

The CPI-based reading for August was also the lowest in the calendar year 2023.

Experts, however, believe the reading is set to go higher in coming months as rupee depreciation, higher energy tariffs, and record-high fuel prices take their toll on consumers’ pockets.

JS Global in its report on Monday highlighted that on a monthly basis, the key driving pushing the uptick is likely to be an ongoing increase in petroleum prices of ~Rs30/ltr.

“Food inflation is also expected to increase by 146bp MoM. Moreover, a MoM increase of 82bp in core inflation is also expected over continuing inflationary pressures on other segments.

“While we expect FY24F average CPI to clock in at 23%, rising oil prices are a key risk to our estimates. Given the historically strong correlation of inflation with oil price trend, albeit with a lag, gives a higher probability of the second-round impact of higher oil prices also kicking into food and related segments that carry ~40% weight in the basket.

“Having said that, the 5% PKR depreciation from its recent low in the past 2 weeks is expected to partially offset the rise in POL product prices,” it said.

The report shared that the last POL price increase incorporated an average PKR/USD of 302. Since that level, the current inter-bank rate is up 4% (Rs10), where the average of the second half of Sep 2023 so far comes to 294 (+3%, Rs8).

“At the last ex-refinery prices, a 3% change quantifies to Rs8,” it added.

Petroleum prices Kibor interbank offered rates CPI inflation pkr rate inflation reading JS Global ex refinery price food infaltion

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

Open-market: rupee improves to 290-293 against US dollar

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Oil prices rise, tight supply back in focus

Hong Kong crypto firm hit by $200 million hack

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Boosting industrial competitiveness: SIFC executive body seeks a financial plan

Read more stories