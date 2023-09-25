BAFL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
BIPL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
BOP 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
FABL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
FCCL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.88%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
HBL 95.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.56%)
HUBC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 29.68 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.47%)
OGDC 96.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.23%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
PPL 73.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 90.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,664 Increased By 9.4 (0.2%)
BR30 16,653 Increased By 29.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 46,477 Increased By 56.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,265 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 23 and September 24, 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2023 Updated September 25, 2023 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Anti-power theft crackdown: ‘real payoff’ to become measurable from next month, says PD

Read here for details.

  • Gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement leader has jolted the West: interim PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Information minister says interim govt will help ECP hold free, fair elections

Read here for details.

  • Commerce minister anticipates ‘good news’ on petrol prices on October 1

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan committed to fostering ties with global businesses, says caretaker FM

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, GCC agree to further strengthen their cooperation

Read here for details.

  • Foreign minister Jilani denies meeting with Israeli minister

Read here for details.

  • Mianwali Express train accident: four railways officials suspended for alleged negligence

Read here for details.

  • Interim Punjab govt seeks technological support from China

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM Kakar says ‘fair’ elections can take place without Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • Punjab govt bans Avastin usage, sales for two weeks after reports of vision lost

Read here for details.

  • Boosting industrial competitiveness: SIFC executive body seeks a financial plan

Read here for details.

  • Identifying new taxpayers: Shamshad seeks data of electricity users

Read here for details.

  • FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

Read here for details.

