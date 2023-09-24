Mianwali Express train accident: four railways officials suspended for alleged negligence

Pakistan Railways has suspended its four officials for their alleged negligence that led to an accident of the Mianwali Express train on Sunday, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The department’s spokesperson said a committee headed by Deputy Principal Officers would submit its report within 24 hours.

Meanwhile in a statement, Chairman Pakistan Railways Mazhar Ali Shah said action would be taken against responsible persons as per law.

On Sunday morning, the Mianwali Express collided with an already parked freight train at Qilla Sattar Shah near Sheikhupura.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Last month, at least 30 people were killed and several others injured as a train derailed near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when at least eleven of its bogies derailed.

Just a day before the Nawabshah accident, three coaches of the Allama Iqbal Express that was heading to Sialkot from Karachi had also derailed. No one suffered injuries in that incident.