BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan committed to fostering ties with global businesses, says caretaker FM

BR Web Desk Published 23 Sep, 2023 06:25pm

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has reaffirmed the interim setup’s commitment to foster partnerships with the global business and industrial communities.

The remarks were made during an interaction with a group of US business leaders at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) in New York, reported Radio Pakistan on Saturday.

The caretaker minister highlighted the resilience of the Pakistani market despite formidable challenges in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s devastating floods and the global supply chain crisis.

Jilani told the delegation that the stabilising measures taken by the government were steering the nation towards economic recovery and growth.

The minister called upon US businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, underscoring that the country’s ongoing transformation presented a window for investments across a wide range of sectors.

Jilani, in particular, emphasised the significance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a government initiative launched to promote investments in agriculture, IT, mineral & mining, renewable energy and defence production sectors.

He assured international investors of Pakistan’s commitment to providing a secure investment environment, offering legal protection and avenues for profit repatriation.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar urged the US corporate sector to look into ways to further enhance its relationship with Pakistan.

The caretaker Prime Minister identified agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals and health, and digital banking sectors where US companies could enhance their investments in Pakistan.

Kakar said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy remains the government’s top priority, adding that the government was focused on creating a business-friendly environment and welcomes all suggestions.

Pakistan Economy US businesses Jalil Abbas Jilani Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Business Council for International Understanding

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan committed to fostering ties with global businesses, says caretaker FM

Anti-power theft crackdown: ‘real payoff’ to become measurable from next month, says PD

Gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement leader has jolted the West: interim PM Kakar

Closed industrial units: Minister advocates payment of power bills in instalments

Cipher case: IHC to hear Imran’s bail plea on Monday

Information minister says interim govt will help ECP hold free, fair elections

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

India confiscates properties of top Sikh separatist

US says it expects India to work with Canada on murder case

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Read more stories