Pakistan committed to fostering ties with global businesses, says caretaker FM

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has reaffirmed the interim setup’s commitment to foster partnerships with the global business and industrial communities.

The remarks were made during an interaction with a group of US business leaders at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) in New York, reported Radio Pakistan on Saturday.

The caretaker minister highlighted the resilience of the Pakistani market despite formidable challenges in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s devastating floods and the global supply chain crisis.

Jilani told the delegation that the stabilising measures taken by the government were steering the nation towards economic recovery and growth.

The minister called upon US businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, underscoring that the country’s ongoing transformation presented a window for investments across a wide range of sectors.

Jilani, in particular, emphasised the significance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a government initiative launched to promote investments in agriculture, IT, mineral & mining, renewable energy and defence production sectors.

He assured international investors of Pakistan’s commitment to providing a secure investment environment, offering legal protection and avenues for profit repatriation.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar urged the US corporate sector to look into ways to further enhance its relationship with Pakistan.

The caretaker Prime Minister identified agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals and health, and digital banking sectors where US companies could enhance their investments in Pakistan.

Kakar said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy remains the government’s top priority, adding that the government was focused on creating a business-friendly environment and welcomes all suggestions.