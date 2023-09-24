BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Pakistan

Interim Punjab govt seeks technological support from China

  • Naqvi says a meeting on pink eye infection is scheduled for today
BR Web Desk Published September 24, 2023 Updated September 24, 2023 07:18pm

Interim Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that the provincial government has sought technological support from China to improve production, Aaj News reported.

“We did not go to China to beg for something. We have talked about bringing technology from there,” he said in response to a reporter’s query in Lahore. “And they expressed their support for us. We talked about technology in irrigation, agriculture, livestock, dairy, PHA, and IT.”

Naqvi was in China on a week-long trip where he visited different cities and met with Chinese officials. He had discussions on bilateral ties, and cooperation in agriculture, IT, and industrial sectors with them.

“There was a senior delegation of ours there, so hopefully in the coming days you will see its impact,” he said and reiterated that the interim government only sought technological support from China.

When asked, Naqvi said that a meeting of the government was scheduled on the pink eye infection where all the health officials would be present.

China Mohsin Naqvi

