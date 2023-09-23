Information minister says interim govt will help ECP hold free, fair elections

Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday the interim government would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Karachi Press Club, he said the government is taking a number of steps to help the economy of the country, and these steps have currently begun to bear fruit in the form of the dollar's recent decline in value.

Solangi stated that he respects both the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press and that he will use all of his resources to address the problems facing journalists in a timely manner.

He declared that despite having little time and power, the caretaker administration would make every effort to address the concerns of the media.

A day earlier, Solangi reaffirmed the caretaker administration's commitment to giving all registered political parties a level playing field for the general elections.

During a press conference with the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, the minister promised to treat all political groups equally throughout the election season.

Solangi said that the Council of Common Interest's ratification of the most recent census findings resulted in a modest extension of the caretaker government's term.

He cited Article 51(5) of the Constitution, which states that elections will be held in accordance with the most recent census that was approved after constituency delineation.

The minister said that preliminary results would be made public on November 27 and that final results would be made public on November 30.

He also revealed that the ECP was actively involved in the delimitation process.

Solangi applauded the ECP's announcement that elections would be held in the first week of January, ending propaganda against the interim government.

In response to a query about PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's legal troubles, he stated it was inappropriate to make any comments because the caretaker administration had no role.

Solangi claimed that the government was making a concerted effort to resolve the concerns of press and television employees.

In response to another question, he stated the institutions were operating freely and that anyone with concerns could contact the appropriate forums.