Pakistan

Gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement leader has jolted the West: interim PM Kakar

  • Says incident has raised serious question about the role of Indian state
BR Web Desk Published 23 Sep, 2023 04:23pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq has said that the gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada has jolted the West and called for the formation of an international alliance to keep in check the “rough behaviour” of India.

Interacting with the representatives of Pakistani media at the Pakistani Mission in New York, caretaker PM Kakar said the incident has raised serious question about the role of Indian state, adding that it was the first time after the First World War that an Asian country staged a murder on Canadian soil and its impacts were being felt across the Western countries who now realised how India was persecuting its minorities like Christians, Sikhs, and Muslims, as per Radio Pakistan.

“Pakistan has been a victim of such state-sponsored terrorism,” the caretaker PM said. He said Pakistan also shared evidences of ‘Pakistan centric’ at different global and multilateral fora about the role of Indian state.

The caretaker premier stated that the persecution of Muslims being carried out in Illegally Indian-Occupied Kashmir was aptly described as “genocide”.

While talking about Pak-US ties, Caretaker PM Kakar said both countries had very constructive historical ties which would be further strengthened.

“The Pakistani diaspora was contributing to the US and playing their role in community building.”

The interim premier said that he held meetings with different business bodies in the US that showed interest in the economic revival plans in Pakistan, including privatisation and the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Terming his discussion with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as highly constructive, the PM said that the director hoped that the upcoming mandated government would carry on the economic plan.

“The IMF remains very appreciative of the interim government’s steps over illegal trade of dollars,” he said.

Meanwhile, about upcoming general elections in Pakistan, the interim PM said holding the polls is the prime responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the caretaker government is fully committed to facilitating the ECP in holding free, fair and transparent polls. He also made it clear that the caretaker government has not stopped any political party to take part in the electoral process.

United States Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Kareem Sep 23, 2023 05:09pm
When the issue is between Canada and India why Pakistan is poking in between?
TidBit Sep 23, 2023 05:39pm
@Kareem , The interesting thing is that there has been more reaction from Pakistan people and its govt than Canadian people. This is because Pakistan's satisfaction and happiness comes from seeing India in trouble. When you have nothing going for growth development etc, then hope comes from seeing neighbours fail
