Pakistan, GCC agree to further strengthen their cooperation

  • FM Jalil Abbas Jilani expresses satisfaction with the progress made in the negotiations on the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement
BR Web Desk Published September 24, 2023 Updated September 24, 2023 11:57am

Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council have agreed to forge a comprehensive partnership with a renewed focus on the promotion of bilateral trade and business relations, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and the GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the negotiations on the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement and reiterated the need for its early conclusion.

The Secretary-General agreed to cooperate closely to conclude the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement at the earliest.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Pakistan desires to strengthen institutional linkages with GCC and its member states, in line with the Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue between the two sides.

He underscored that Pakistan would be ready to host a GCC Foreign Ministers' Conference in Islamabad as proposed during the 1st meeting of the Political Dialogue held in March this year.

During the meeting, the regional and global issues of mutual interest also came under discussion.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Secretary-General on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and atrocities committed by Indian forces against innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani also met with the OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

