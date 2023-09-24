BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.810 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,092.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.988 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.000 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.654 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.229 billion), Platinum (PKR 903.269 million), Silver (PKR 705.882 million), DJ (PKR 548.236 million), SP 500 (PKR 243.708 million), Copper (PKR 222.207million), Natural Gas (PKR 157.145 million), Brent (PKR 108.942 million) and Japan equity (PKR 47.345 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 41 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 63.434 were traded.

