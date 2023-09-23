Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

ISLAMABAD: Chinese engineers and workers working on NTDC (National Transmission and Despatch Company) Convertor Station Matiari - a CEPC project, are reportedly living in insecure and unhygienic conditions.

This has been disclosed in a letter written by Deputy Commissioner, Matiari, Lal Dino Mangi to Managing Director, NTDC, Rana Abdul Jabbar.

Lapses were identified at a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Matiari on September 13, 2023 which was attended by the SSP Matiari, Colonel Asif Shehryar (Retd), CO 56 FD, Matiari Converter Station, Major Jamshed Ahmed (Retd), Station Security Officer, Matiari Converter Station, and AC Matiari.

NTDC completes 500kV Thar-Matiari line in record time

During the meeting, it was noted that Matiari Converter Station was constructed recently under the CPEC project with the assistance of China and Chinese engineers/technical staff will operate and maintain this National Grid of NTDC for about 35 years.

As per the SOPs of Ministry of Interior and Home Department, Government of Sindh, security of this vital installation along with the Chinese workers is responsibility of the Pak Army (Headquarters 44 Div Gwadar) assisted by private security agencies and Sindh Police SPU Unit.

“Though it is fully covered by the boundary wall with proper watch towers, some aspects have fully been ignored which need to be addressed on war footing basis to avoid any untoward incident,” said Deputy Commissioner in a letter to Managing Director NTDC.

According to him, fire extinguisher and water line hydrants/points have been installed. However, there is no Fire Tender of Foam Chemical available to extinguish fire on transformers /converters, and wires etc. He has recommended a Fire Tender loaded with Foam Chemical should be procured and stationed immediately. Besides, directions are being issued to Civil Defence Department to visit the premises and identify other shortfalls if needed.

Reviewing health facilities for Chinese nationals, local staff, and security personnel, Deputy Commissioner explained that except the First Aid toolkit, there is no designated room or dispensary available to provide immediate health cover to the Chinese and local staff as well as security personnel, which is a big question mark for the NTDC.

He has recommended that a contract be immediately signed with Agha Khan Hospital University administration for arranging doctors and paramedical staff with life-saving drugs round the clock as is the case in Oil and Gas Companies and other agencies for which space will be provided by the NTDC.

Meanwhile, DHO Matiari has been directed to visit the installation and depute for the time being a Doctor with paramedic staff on daily/weekly basis to provide health cover. Besides, Health Department/Director Rescue 1122 is being approached by the District Administration to station one Rescue 1122 Ambulance inside or nearby the National Grid.

Deputy Commissioner has maintained that it is astonishing for the district administration and district police that no nearby houses have been declared as Safe Houses’ by the Government of Pakistan, Power Division/NTDC, and security agencies as of yet for Chinese nationals.

“It may become a matter of great concern especially in case of any disaster such as terrorism incident, inundation of station due to flooding, etc. as it is the responsibility of Government of Pakistan and Government of Sindh to identify and declare nearby safer places for immediate rescue and shift the foreign nationals there,” it was noted.

In this regard, following three nearby places have been proposed to be upgraded to international level by the NTDC and concerned department/ agency: (i) Bhit Shah Rest House under Secretary Culture & Tourism, Department Sindh; (ii) Circuit House Matiari under District Administration/Secretary (GA), SGA&CD Government of Sindh; and (iii) Army Mess, Hyderabad Cantt. under Headquarter 18 Div.

It was noted by the Assistant Commissioner Matiari that during Monsoon/Floods season, there is an extra ordinary burden over the portion of protective bund of River Indus in front of/short distance from NTDC Matiari Converter National Grid Station (CPEC Project) and in case of any breach/over flow of flood water, this vital installation will directly be affected causing a black-out in the country.

Therefore, Power Division/NTDC may take up this issue immediately with the concerned quarters for ensuring international level arrangements for lodging and boarding of Chinese.

In this regard, it was strongly recommended that Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh may be approached to direct the Executive Engineer, Irrigation, Hala Division to strengthen this portion of protective bund immediately without any loss of time.

Deputy Commissioner has opined that unfortunately, the mega project of CPEC was constructed in low lying area surrounded by Agriculture lands and National Highway (N-5). While erecting the boundary wall within the acquired area of land, no provision of storm-water drain was provided.

Consequently, during monsoon/heavy rainfall in the year 2022 the surroundings and inside area of National Grid was inundated and district administration had provided dewatering pumps and tankers to drain out the rain water which may otherwise have caused shutdown of National Grid and a huge loss to the government exchequer.

In this regard, it has been proposed to construct storm-water drain alongside the boundary wall of National Grid with storage station wherefrom the said rain water be drained out in the nearby water course/irrigation system to safeguard it from inundation.

On disposal of refusal/waste, it was noted by the participants that daily refuse/waste is not being collected and disposed-off on daily basis nor any contract has been awarded to any Contractor for disposal of the refuse which may cause unhygienic conditions for foreigners, other workers and security agencies.

In this regard, it has been recommended that a contract be signed with Sindh Solid Waste Management under Government of Sindh for cleaning and lifting of garbage from the premises to avoid any unhygienic condition which may contribute to spread of epidemic diseases.

“This project is of utmost importance and can be considered Pakistan’s lifeline. Therefore, all the proposed arrangements may be carried out on war-footing basis without any further loss of time. In case of any laxity or mishap, NTDC shall be held responsible,” warned Deputy Commissioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023