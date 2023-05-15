AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
NTDC completes 500kV Thar-Matiari line in record time

Published 15 May, 2023
LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has completed the 500kV Thar-Matiari Transmission line in a record time of two and a half months, meeting the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan.

The 220 kilometer long transmission line was completed at a cost of approximately Rs 15 billion using the company’s own resources to add affordable energy in national grid.

This project is vital for future energy needs, as it will connect coal-fired power generation in Thar to the rest of the country. The transmission line has connected the 1320 MW Shanghai Electric coal plant in Thar with Matiari Converter station near Hyderabad, improving the country’s power transmission system.

The Polan-Jiwani transmission line, which aimed to import 100 MW of electricity from Iran for Gwadar, was also completed by NTDC in record time under the leadership of MD NTDC Engr. Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan.

