Sep 23, 2023
Pakistan

Awareness session on Mental Health organized at SAU

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

HYDERABAD: An awareness session on Mental Health and well being for the motivation of students to cope with mental stress and anxiety was organized at the Gender Resource Center of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, in collaboration with the Student Support Services Project of Higher Education Strengthening Services (HESSA), funded by the USAID project.

Addressing the occasion Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection has said that calmness of mind is necessary for development and creation, any kind of violence hinders the path of development. He said everyone wants their self-respect and peace of mind during education or practical life.

Dr. Mehmood-ul-Hassan Mughal, Adviser to the Vice Chancellor, for media, Psychotherapist, and human behaviors teacher, presented his presentation on Mental Health and shared his advice to students on how to reduce the stress and other challenges they face in the academic and professional life of the university. Dr. Mughal gave a demonstration to the students about the appearance of an interview. He described in detail the mental preparation calmness, attitude, and mental clarity required for a successful presentation.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance highlighted the current issues of psychological disorders and their causes to the youngsters in the public sector university. Dr. Kumbhar also apprised that students could get the benefits of the available resources and facilities at the university. “39% of the students reported symptoms of low mood, anxiety among 36%, and depression among 25%, along with interpersonal and academic difficulties,” he added.

Senior Medical Officer Dr. Faisal Ansari said that basic services are available in the university dispensary to relieve the stress and psychological problems of students. He said that every month a session will be organized in the seminar hall of different faculties and also in student hostels.

Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Deputy Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance highlighted student support services thematic areas for student support.

mental health HESSA Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro

