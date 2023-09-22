Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Collect more taxes from the wealthy, protect the poor: IMF chief to Pakistan

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

After UAE restriction, TOMCL says will continue meat exports to UAE via sea

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

Elections to be held in last week of January: ECP

GST evaded through flying invoices estimated at Rs5-6trn

Dr Shamshad shares salient features of draft SOEs policy

Afghanistan’s interim govt must take ‘solid practical steps’ against TTP: FM Jilani

Eight terrorists killed, five arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $56mn, now stand at $7.7bn

Privatisation process initiated to make govt entities profitable: Fawad

PM Kakar meets Rio Tinto CEO to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Sept 29 on account of 12 Rabiul Awwal

