BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,641 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 16,504 Increased By 62.4 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,313 Increased By 111.1 (0.24%)
KSE30 16,238 Increased By 30.5 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 21, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2023 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Collect more taxes from the wealthy, protect the poor: IMF chief to Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • After UAE restriction, TOMCL says will continue meat exports to UAE via sea

Read here for details.

  • Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

Read here for details.

  • Elections to be held in last week of January: ECP

Read here for details.

  • GST evaded through flying invoices estimated at Rs5-6trn

Read here for details.

  • Dr Shamshad shares salient features of draft SOEs policy

Read here for details.

  • Afghanistan’s interim govt must take ‘solid practical steps’ against TTP: FM Jilani

Read here for details.

  • Eight terrorists killed, five arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $56mn, now stand at $7.7bn

Read here for details.

  • Privatisation process initiated to make govt entities profitable: Fawad

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar meets Rio Tinto CEO to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector

Read here for details.

  • Sindh govt announces public holiday on Sept 29 on account of 12 Rabiul Awwal

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories